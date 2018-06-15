Girls Scouts Visit with Female Firefighters

SEVEN FEMALE FIREFIGHTERS gathered at Dunn Loring Fire Station to host four troops of young “Girl Scouts of the USA.” Kindergarten – 3rd grade girls from Shrevewood Elementary, Timberlane Elementary, and Westgate Elementary learned about the special uniforms and equipment in the ambulance and fire engines, and toured the firehouse. They earned the Girl Scout Safety Awards for knowing what to do in emergencies and telling a firefighter their address and phone number.

