George Mason High School senior Meghan Murphy accepted a scholarship to study in Morocco next year.

The award is with the National Strategic Language Initiative for Youth created to promote critical language learning by American youth and sponsored by the U.S. Department of State.

It is a full-immersion program in Modern Standard Arabic.

She will be living with a host family in Rabat, Morocco for the 2018-19 academic year.

