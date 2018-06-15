Restoration Work at McLean Parks to Begin Soon

Restoration work on the Bull Neck Run Stream located within Spring Hill Park (1239 Spring Hill Rd., McLean) and Bull Neck Run Stream Valley Park is set to begin shortly.

The Fairfax County Department of Public Works and Environmental Services has contracted with RES for the work which will start in mid-June.

The project involves restoration of approximately 1,350 linear feet of Bull Neck Run stream. The primary goal of this restoration is to stabilize the channel and prevent future erosion and degradation along the stream. Restoration of native trees and herbaceous planting will also be implemented after construction in order to promote natural reforestation which ensures the development of a healthy ecosystem. This project is part of Fairfax County’s larger efforts to restore many of the county’s degraded streams while also improving overall water quality and the condition of the Chesapeake Bay.

The project’s main construction access will be off Lewinsville Road and directly behind the RECenter building adjacent to the multi-purpose fields.

This project will impact a good portion of the trail network within the stream corridor.

Temporary trail closure will be implemented as needed to ensure public safety.

Active construction will conclude in June 2019.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments