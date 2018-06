By Matt Delaney

The Class of 2018 created a sea of red on June 13th as their received their high school diplomas. George Mason High School seniors graduated after listening to speeches from their fellow classmates, their principal and Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax. As family and friends looked on, more than 200 seniors walked across the stage to end their four year tenure at George Mason.

(Photo: J. Michael Whalen)

