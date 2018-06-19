Crime Report: Passengers Assault Uber Driver on N. Oak

An Uber driver was assaulted by passengers last Tuesday evening on N. Oak St., according to the latest City of Falls Church crime report. Police describe one suspect as a 5’6″ white male, around 30 years old, wearing black sunglasses, a red Capitals jersey with the number eight and the other suspect as a white female wearing black sunglasses, short blue jeans and a red Capitals jersey with the number eight.

In other assault crime, a 44-year-old City of Falls Church woman was arrested for assault and better on S. Maple Ave. and there was an assault at the H20 Cafe in Eden Center on June 16.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: June 11 – 17, 2018

Drinking in Public, 100 blk S Washington St, June 11, 11:26 PM, a male, 60, of no fixed address, was issued a summons for Drinking in Public.

Larceny, 1000 blk Madison Ln, June 10, decorative outdoor lights were taken by unknown suspect.

Assault, 800 blk N Oak St, June 12, 6:46 PM, an Uber driver was assaulted by two passengers who left the scene. Suspect described as a white male, 5’6”, around thirty years old, wearing black sunglasses, a red colored Capitals Jersey with number eight on the back. The other passenger was described as a white female, wearing a red Capitals jersey with number eight on the back, black sunglasses, and short blue jeans

Assault, 400 blk S Maple Ave, June 12, a female, 44, of the City of Falls Church, was arrested for Assault and Batter.

Hit and Run, 200 blk Pennsylvania Ave, June 13, between noon and 3 PM, a vehicle parked on the street was struck by another vehicle which left the scene.

Drug Violation, 809 W Broad St (Broadfalls Apartment parking lot), June 13, 11:20 PM, a male, age 20, of Lovettsville, VA was issued a summons for Possession of Marijuana.

Drug Violation, 200 blk N Cherry St, June 15, 1:15 AM, a female, 18, of the City of Falls Church, was issued a summons for Possession of Marijuana.

Assault, 6757 Wilson Blvd #15 (H2O Café), June 16, 1:24 AM, police responded to the scene of an assault. The parties were located and identified, and declined prosecution.

Drunk in Public/Trespass, 1200 blk W Broad St, June 16, 6:11 PM, a male, 60, of no fixed address, was arrested for being Drunk in Public and Trespass.

Smoking Violations, 6757 Wilson Boulevard, # 17 (Nha Hang), June 17, 11:10 PM, a male, 47, of Fairfax, was issued a summons for Smoking in a Restaurant.

OTHER

June 12, 11:40 AM, a female, 23, of Herndon, VA, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Hit and Run, related to an incident on June 9 at George Mason High School.

