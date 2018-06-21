FCPS Brings Back Summer Meal Program for 3rd Year

Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) hosted its third annual Summer Meals Kickoff yesterday at Hutchison Elementary School in Herndon.

This program will be available all summer long at 13 sites across the county from June 18 – Aug. 27 and will connect families with free or low-cost resources available in Fairfax County as well as encourage healthy eating and physical activity.

At the Summer Meals Kickoff, attendees were able to experience FCPS’ free BBQ program, Food for Every Child to Eat During Summer (FEEDS), which is funded through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

FCPS’ Office of Food and Nutrition Services will be providing a free BBQ lunch for all children 18 years and under. The cost for adults is $2.

In addition to the FEEDS program, the Summer Meals Kickoff featured local businesses, youth groups, health organizations and activities focused on the well-being of Fairfax County students and residents.

Special activities included a bike rodeo, a free farmers market, nutrition seminars, cooking demonstrations and giveaways.

Research shows that only one in six children who take part in the National School Lunch Program participate during the summer months.

While this is only the third year that the Office of Food and Nutrition Services will be hosting the daily outdoor BBQ, FCPS staff members hope to continue growing the program and serving as a “safety net” for families in need throughout the county.

More information is available online at fcps.edu/feeds.

