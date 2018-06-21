Longtime F.C. Resident Norvel Eldon Stull Dies

On Thursday, June 7, 2018, Norvel Eldon Stull passed away from this world.

Stull was born and raised in Nettie, WV. After his service in the U.S. Army as an MP he settled in Falls Church and lived there for the remainder of his life with his wife of 56 years, Barbara Ann Alderson Stull. Stull was a wonderful father, grandpa, friend, pal, teacher, jokester and a good ole boy with a wonderful loving heart. He was baptized with family around him and now is with God and walking with Jesus.

Stull is survived by his wife Barb, one daughter Kimberly Stull McCartney and one son Steven Michael Stull, Sr., seven grandchildren — Kelly Dianne McCartney, Kenneth David McCartney, Jr., Steven Michael Stull, Jr., Jennifer Marie Stull, Ashley Michele Stull, Jason Matthew Stull, and Hallie Elizabeth Stull — as well as two great-granddaughters, Royalty Elizabeth Webb and Sophia Ann Kiker, one sister Sylvia Collins of Fenwick, WV, and three brothers Fred Stull of Nettie, WV, Edward Stull of Falls Church and Bernard Stull and wife Jorene of Falls Church. As one of ten children, Stull was blessed to be loved by many, many nieces, nephews, in-laws, extended family and a circle of friends.

A celebration of Stull’s life was held on Tuesday, June 19 at the Cooke Funeral Home (2002 20th St., Nitro, WV 25143) with Pastor Mark Stump officiating. Burial will be in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes, WV. The family received friends on Monday, June 18 from 6 – 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Kanawha Valley Baptist Church, PO Box 464, Eleanor, WV 25070.

Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium is assisting Stull’s family and friends of Norvel may express on-line condolences at cookefuneralhome.com

