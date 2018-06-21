Plein Air Art Festival Sees Host of Local Winners

AWARD WINNERS from the Plein Air Festival are pictured above. (From left to right) People’s Choice Award winner Robert Gilbert, Rock Star Realty Group Prize winner Caitlin Hillyard, New Editions Consulting Prize winner Jill Banks, Famille Cafe Prize Winner Rajendra KC and Diener & Associates Prize winners Veronica Howard and Christina Girandi. Patricia Walach Keough — winner of the Young Group’s Artist Choice Award, The Kensington Prize and Plein Air 1st Overall Prize for best artwork — is not pictured.

