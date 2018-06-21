Registration Underway for NOVA Senior Olympics

The Northern Virginia Senior Olympics (NVSO) are coming to Falls Church this fall. Several NVSO competitions, including the games’ newest event, beach ball wallyball, will take place at locations around Falls Church.

The NVSO began in 1982 with about 80 persons competing. In 2017 nearly 800 Northern Virginians took part, making it one of the region’s largest annual senior events. The Falls Church News-Press is a bronze patron of the NVSO.

To qualify for the NVSO you must turn 50 years old no later than Dec. 31, 2018. The deadline for online registration at nvso.us is Aug. 24. Paper registrations, available at most county recreation and senior centers, must be postmarked no later than Aug. 20. The games run Saturday, Sept. 15 – Sept. 26.

The basic cost to register is $13. A fee of $2 is added for each event entered. Some events require additional charges (on top of the $2) including bowling, cycling, golf and orienteering. There will be no onsite or day-of event registration.

The NVSO’s volunteer partner, RSVP-Northern Virginia, is seeking volunteers to support the games. Those interested should contact Carly Hubicki at RSVP Northern Virginia at 703-403-5360 or email RSVP at rsvp@volunteerfairfax.org

