Summer Concerts in the Park Begin Tonight

The 26th annual City of Falls Church Concerts in the Park series begins tonight, June 21, and runs on Thursdays at 7 p.m. through the beginning of August. Citizens are invited to bring a blanket and a picnic dinner and enjoy free performances by local musicians. Concerts are held at Cherry Hill Park, 312 Park Ave., and are open to the public. In the event of rain, concerts will be held at the Falls Church Community Center. Concerts are hosted by the City of Falls Church Recreation and Parks and the Village Preservation and Improvement Society (VPIS).

The 2018 lineup is: June 21: Falls Church Concert Band – Concert Music; June 28: Bushmaster – Funky Blues Rock; July 5: Hickory Grove – Bluegrass; July 12: Tom Principato – Blues Guitar Rock; July 19: Karl Stoll and the Danger Zone – Honkytonk Rock; July 26: Zakke – Latin Fusion Rock and, August 2: Starlight Orchestra – Big Band music.

