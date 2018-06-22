Fairfax Parks, Pancake House Team Up for Golf-Restaurant Special

By Sally Cole

The Fairfax County Park Authority and the Original Pancake House have partnered for a School’s Out Mini Golf Special which includes a two for one miniature golf at Jefferson Falls Mini Golf at Jefferson District Park and Golf Course and $10 off at the Original Pancake House. Either a digital or hard copy of the promotional flyer available at www.fairfaxcounty.gov/parks/golf/jefferson/minigolf is required.

Copies are also available at the Original Pancake House, 7395 Lee Highway, Falls Church. Jefferson District Park is located at 7900 Lee Highway, Falls Church.

