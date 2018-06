A free seminar sponsored by Fairfax County’s Virginia Insurance Counseling and Assistance Program — Medicare 101 — will be held at Thomas Jefferson Library (7415 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church) on Thursday, June 28 from 7 – 8:30 p.m.

The seminar will give objective advice on your key Medicare choices and how to save money in Medicare. RSVP is requested. To do so, call 703-324-5851.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments