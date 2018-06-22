Next F.C. Chamber Hosted by Arc of Northern Virginia

By Sally Cole

The Arc of Northern Virginia is hosting a networking mixer for the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, June 26 from 5:30 – 7 p.m. The event will include refreshments, networking, and the opportunity learn about The Arc’s programs to support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families. Chamber members, friends of the business community, and those who would like to learn more about the services provided by the award winning nonprofit are welcome to attend this free event.

The Arc of Northern Virginia is located at 2755 Hartland Road, Suite 200, Falls Church. For more information, visit www.FallsChurchChamber.org.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments