Pub Theology Returns for Second Act in the Area

Rock Spring Congregational United Church of Christ invites anyone who is interested to gather for Pub Theology on Monday, June 25 from 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. at Samuel Beckett’s Pub (2800 S. Randolph St., Arlington). Food or drink will be available for purchase, and it is half-price burger night at Beckett’s. Parking is available in the garage adjacent to the restaurant. In keeping with Rock Spring Congregational’s values, all are welcome — regardless of faith.

Rev. Laura Martin, associate pastor of Rock Spring, and Ashley Martinage, the church’s faith formation director, are conducting the Pub Theology. They have held three Pub Theologies in Falls Church City in recent months — at Café Kindred, Mad Fox Brewing Co. and Argia’s. Martin is a University of Virginia graduate who worked with the homeless for several years before being called by Rock Spring. Martinage worked for 10 years on Capitol Hill as a legislative aide and chief of staff to a member of Congress before “retiring” in 2003 to raise her children and become a “professional volunteer.”

The event was well-received after its most recent outing in Falls Church in April. Multiple commenters acknowledged the friendliness of the conversations and that everyone participated, even non-believers and skeptics.

For more information, contact Rev. Martin or Martinage at the church’s telephone number, 703-538-4886, or at their respective email addresses: Laura@rockspringucc.org or Ashley@rockspringucc.org.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments