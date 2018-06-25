Crime Report: Fight at F.C. Restaurant Sends 1 to Hospital

Police are investigating after a fight last Tuesday morning at a Falls Church restaurant sent one person to the hospital, according to this week’s crime report. Two suspects fled the scene of the fight at Lesly Restaurant Bar & Grill on Hillwood Ave. in a dark charcoal gray Mazda 6 with no front tags and dark-tinted windows. Police describe the suspects as a 5-foot-seven-inch, 160-pound, 26-year-old Hispanic man wearing a gray polo with white and red stripes and a six-foot, 260-pound, 25-year-old Hispanic man wearing a gray shirt with soccer team patch on the right side of the chest.

In other crime, there were four hit and runs and police recovered a vehicle on Flagmaker Dr. that had been stolen from Fairfax County.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: June 18 – 24, 2018

Graffiti, 100 blk Hillwood Ave, June 18, graffiti was observed on the side of an electrical box.

Assault-Aggravated, 306 Hillwood Ave (Lesly Restaurant Bar & Grill), June 19, 1:42 AM, officers responded to a fistfight in progress. Medics transported the victim. Two suspects fled the area in a dark charcoal gray Mazda 6, with no front tag, dark window tint and the rear tag bent upward. One suspect described as a Hispanic male, 26 years old, 5’07”, 160 pounds, wearing a gray polo with white and red stripes. The other suspect was described as a Hispanic male, 25 years old, 6’00, 260 pounds, wearing a gray shirt with a soccer team patch on the right side of his chest. No weapons were displayed. Investigation continues.

Larceny-Theft from Building, 6607 Wilson Blvd (BJ’s), June 19, 11:55 AM, an item of value was taken from an employee’s only area of the store. Suspect described as a white male wearing a white shirt and dark pants. Investigation continues.

Hit and Run, 100 blk W Broad St, June 19, 6:10 PM, a white Ford Fusion traveling east was struck by a silver CRV. Suspect described as an older, Asian woman who left the scene traveling south on S Washington St.

Drunk in Public, 127 E Broad St (Applebee’s Grill & Bar), June 20, 8:33 PM, a male, 35, of Fairfax, VA, was arrested for being Drunk in Public.

Hit and Run, 800 blk Park Ave, between 7 AM, June 20 and 8 AM, June 21, a vehicle parked on the street was hit by another vehicle which left the scene.

Hit and Run, 503 Roosevelt Blvd (Oakwood Apartments), between 2 PM, June 17 and 6PM, June 21, a parked vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene.

Smoking Violations, 6757 Wilson Blvd, #15 (H2O Café), June 22, 12:25 AM, a male, 51, of Falls Church, VA, was issued a summons for Smoking in a Restaurant.

Smoking Violations, 6757 Wilson Blvd, #15 (H2O Café), June 22, 12:27 AM, a male, 27, of Temple Hills, MD, was issued a summons for Smoking in a Restaurant.

Hit and Run, 100 blk E Annandale Rd, June 23, 12:48 PM, a vehicle was struck by a black Honda CRV which left the scene.

OTHER

June 16, 2800 blk Flagmaker Dr, 8:45 PM, officers recovered a vehicle which had been stolen in Fairfax County.

