The Falls Church City Council voted unanimously Monday to authorize spending $182,000 on books, audiobooks, compact discs and DVDs from Baker and Taylor, including new materials and replacement of out-of-date or damaged items for the adult, young adult and children’s collections in a variety of formats over the next year.

In addition, it approved $160,000 for eBooks and eAudiobooks from OverDrive, a wholesaler of library digital materials.

