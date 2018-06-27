F.C. July 4 Fireworks Show Set

A free Independence Day celebration in the City of Falls Church is set again this year for Wednesday, July 4 at George Mason High School. Gates for the free, family-friendly event will open to the public at 6 p.m. and local food truck vendors and music by Turtle Recall will be provided. The fireworks are scheduled to start at around 9:20 p.m.

Guests will have the option of watching the fireworks from the Northern Virginia Graduate Center parking lot or the Jack Gambill Athletic Fields. The City is encouraging visitors to park at one of the 2,000 spaces available at the West Falls Church Metro Station parking garage, accessible from Haycock Road. Parking at the garage is free on holidays. Parking in George Mason High School and Mary Ellen Henderson lots will be restricted to event personnel and visitors with disabled parking placards. Disabled parking will be available on a first-come, first-served basis in the “Senior Parking Lot” at the school (entrance from Haycock Road). Parking will also be restricted within City limits near the high school so that emergency vehicles can use residential streets. From 6 – 9 p.m. on July 4, Grove Ave., Birch St., Spruce St., Offut Dr. and Falls Ave will all have parking restricted to one side of the street only.

Visitors are allowed to bring small bags, coolers, food, beverages (not in glass containers), blankets, and flat-based chairs for seating on the field. Alcohol, smoking, glass containers, fireworks of any kind, pets, and outdoor chairs with legs are prohibited. Food trucks on site include Margaret’s Soul Food and Los Wingeez. Other vendors will sell ice cream, popcorn and lemonade. Music by Turtle Recall (“Medleys and mashups of Top 40, rock, the 90s, oldies, and country”) will start at 7 p.m.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments