Area High Schoolers Named to All-Met Teams

A collection of high school athletes were recently named to the 2018 All-Metropolitan Spring Sports teams by the Washington Post.

Students in the area were selected to either the All-Met First Team, Second Team or Honorable Mention for their given sport by the Post staff.

George Mason High School — Carlos Mercado (Boy’s Soccer, First Team); Tim Andrianarison (Boy’s Soccer, Honorable Mention); Declan Quill (Boy’s Soccer, Honorable Mention); Sedona Decint (Girl’s Soccer, Honorable Mention); Maura Mann (Girl’s Soccer, Honorable Mention) and Amy Roche (Girl’s Lacrosse, Honorable Mention)

McLean High School — Julia Longo (Girl’s Softball, First Team); Mason Duncan (Boy’s Rowing, First Team); Rachel Remer (Softball, Second Team); Ella Sangree (Girl’s Lacrosse, Honorable Mention); Kimberly Zhou (Girl’s Soccer, Honorable Mention); Elizabeth Zhou (Girl’s Soccer, Honorable Mention); Shawn Berdia (Boy’s Tennis, Honorable Mention); Maya Donkor (Girl’s Tennis, Honorable Mention); Sara Vavonese (Gymnastics, Honorable Mention); Paul Fabrycky (Boy’s Rowing, Honorable Mention); Henry McCarthy (Boy’s Rowing, Honorable Mention) and Hannah Gold (Girl’s Rowing, Honorable Mention)

George C. Marshall High School — Patrick Halligan (Baseball, First Team); Sela Scheinman (Softball, Second Team); Selena Kaup (Girl’s Soccer, Honorable Mention); Ashely Holt (Girl’s Track, Honorable Mention) and Ashley Fitz-Patrick (Girl’s Tennis, Honorable Mention).

J.E.B. Stuart (Justice) High School — Jordan Beverina (Girl’s Soccer, Honorable Mention).

Falls Church High School — Vagner Marques Rodriguez (Boy’s Soccer, Honorable Mention) and Roberto Mejia (Boy’s Soccer, Honorable Mention).

