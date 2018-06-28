You are here: Home » Around F.C. » F.C. Residents Earn Dean’s List Honors

F.C. Residents Earn Dean’s List Honors

June 28, 2018 4:45 PM0 comments
By FCNP.com

McDaniel College announces its Spring 2018 Dean’s List in recognition of students’ academic excellence.

Highest honors are earned for a semester grade point average of 3.90 or higher, high honors for a grade point average of 3.70-3.89 and honors for a 3.50-3.69 average.

Greater Falls Church residents Sheila Evans and Jasmin Chavez-Cruz earned Highest Honors and Honors, respectively, while City of Falls Church resident Scott Jackson earned High Honors as well.

