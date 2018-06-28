Lecture Series Begins at Virginia Hospital Center

The Advanced Vein Care Center will be holding a lecture on the subject of veins.

As part of the Healthy Aging Lecture series, Dr. Russell McWey, Board Certified in Nuclear Medicine and Diagnostic Radiology, will speak about vascular disease and varicose veins.

The event will take place at the Virginia Hospital Center (601 S. Carlin Springs Road, Arlington) on Friday from 11 a.m. – noon. Admission is free but guests are required to RSVP by calling 703-558-6859.

