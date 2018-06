Daniel W. Bristol, of Falls Church, received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Geoscience and an Individual Major during the 2018 Commencement Ceremonies of Hobart and William Smith Colleges, held on Sunday, May 13.

Kennesaw State University recently welcomed its newest class of graduates as well.

Local resident from Falls Church, Mandeep Singh, was among the graudating class and earned a Graduate Certificate in CS Foundations.

