McLean To Host 4th of July Fireworks Celebration

The McLean Community Center (MCC) will present its third annual Fourth of July Fireworks and Independence Day Celebration at Churchill Road Elementary School (7100 Churchill Rd., McLean). Prior to the fireworks display, provided by Innovative Pyrotechnics Concepts, Inc., there will be musical entertainment by a local disc jockey and food trucks selling a variety of entrees and snacks, including Westray’s Finest Premium Ice Cream and Expresso, Mulan Dumpling, The Big Cheese, Red Hook Lobster Pound and Tiki Treats Maui Wowi.

The event begins at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 4; the fireworks show begins at sunset, approximately 9:15 p.m. In case of inclement weather, only the fireworks show will be presented on Thursday, July 5, at 8 p.m. Admission is free.

