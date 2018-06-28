Public Hearings on Proposed Changes to Dulles Toll Road

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority is hosting three public hearings to inform and solicit comments from the community about proposed toll rate increases along the Dulles Toll Road.

These rate increases, which will be voted on by the Airports Authority Board of Directors later in 2018, would take effect in 2019 and support the construction of the Dulles Corridor Metrorail Silver Line Extension Project and improvements along the Dulles Toll Road. The public information hearings will be conducted on July 11 at Spring Hill Elementary School (8201 Lewinsville Rd., Mclean) from 5 – 8 p.m.

