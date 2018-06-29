Anderson to Compete in Ms. Virginia Senior America

Christina Anderson of Falls Church will be competing in the Ms. Virginia Senior America 2018 pageant at the James Lee Community Center in Falls Church on Saturday, July 7 at 1 p.m.

The pageant which began in 1981 honors women over sixty who have reached the age of elegance. The winner of the MVSA pageant will go to Atlantic City, NJ, in October to compete against the winners from the other fifty states in the Ms. Senior America pageant.

Anderson was born in Missouri, was a national honor society member in high school, and graduated from the University of Texas in Austin with a degree in Communications and a minor in Spanish. She worked near Kansas City as a television weathercaster after college and then moved into tourism advertising. Anderson and her husband of fifteen years moved to Falls Church in 2009 where she sings with a vocal jazz group, dances with the Snappy Tappers, volunteers with Kappa, PEO and as a Fairfax County animal advocate.

She will compete in four categories including an interview with the judges, her philosophy of life, evening gown and talent. Ms. Anderson’s talent will be a Western inspired tap dance.

