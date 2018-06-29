Former Resident Leonard Blossoms in Medical Career

RACHEL LEONARD (left) is a 2004 graduate of George Mason High School and 2008 graduate of Virginia Tech. Along with her co-Fellow, Dr. Rafia Zulfikar, Leonard recently completed her Fellowship in Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia, where she was Chief Fellow. During the Department of Medicine’s Annual Awards Ceremony on June 15, she was recognized as the Dedhia Foundation Outstanding Fellow, the only two-time honoree in the history of the award. Leonard will stay in Morgantown as an Attending Physician in the department.

