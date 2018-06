AND SO IT BEGINS. Metal letters spelling out “J.E.B. Stuart” were removed from the front side of the renamed Justice High School last week, making the Fairfax County School Board’s decision last summer to remove Stuart from the school’s name and the following ruling later that fall to change the school’s name to “Justice” on track toward completion by the start of the 2018-19 school year.

