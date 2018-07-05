Area Schools Recognized with Statewide Awards

Cooper Middle School and Longfellow Middle School are two local schools among 14 statewide to earn the 2018 Governor’s Award for Educational Excellence, the highest recognition in the Virginia Index of Performance (VIP) awards for advanced learning and achievement.

The VIP incentive program recognizes schools and divisions that exceed state and federal accountability standards and achieve excellence goals established by Virginia’s governor and the Board of Education. Fairfax County Public Schools is one of 15 divisions to earn the 2018 Virginia Board of Education Distinguished Achievement Award.

Recipients of the Award for Educational Excellence must meet all state and federal achievement benchmarks, achieve all applicable excellence goals for elementary reading, enrollment in Algebra I by the eighth grade, enrollment in college-level courses, high school graduation, attainment of advanced diplomas, increased attainment of career and industry certifications and, if applicable, participation in the Virginia Preschool Initiative.

A total of 37 Fairfax County Schools were named recipients of the Board of Education Excellence Awards, and 24 schools earned the Board of Education’s Distinguished Achievement Awards.

Schools earning the Board of Education Excellence Award include: Chesterbrook Elementary, Churchill Road Elementary, Colvin Run Elementary, Haycock Elementary, Lemon Road Elementary, Marshall High, McLean High and Spring Hill Elementary.

These schools were honored for meeting all state and federal accountability benchmarks and for making significant progress toward goals for increased student achievement and expanded educational opportunities set by the Board of Education.

Schools earning the Board of Education Distinguished Achievement Award include: Kent Gardens Elementary and Shrevewood Elementary.

These schools were recognized for meeting all state and federal benchmarks and for making progress toward the goals of the governor and the Board of Education.

More information about Virginia’s VIP incentive program for schools and school divisions is available on the VDOE website.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments