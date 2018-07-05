You are here: Home » Around F.C. » F.C. Reds in Midst of Crossover Play

F.C. Reds in Midst of Crossover Play

July 5, 2018 6:15 PM0 comments
By FCNP.com

(Photo: Courtesy Tracey Turner)

THE FALLS CHURCH RED all-stars (ages 8-10) finished pool play with a 4-1 record and advanced to compete in crossover play against other local Little League teams last week. (Bottom row, left to right): Ezra Fine, Pierce Caton, Gabriel Donnelly, James Fatzinger, Jack Mossburg, Gordon Teach and Ryan McDonald. (Middle row, left to right): Jonah Maco, Logan Cook, Jackson McDonnell, Luke Greiner, Reid Turner, and Andrew Niemi. (Back row of coaches, from left to right): Flink Maco, Joe Greiner, and Christa Dalakis.

