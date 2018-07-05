F.C. Residents Graduate from JMU
These Falls Church students recently completed either graduate, undergraduate or honors degrees at James Madison University, located in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
Graduate school graduates: Quinn Marcella Albo, Lauryn Rister Hahne and Lucas Booth Cherry (degrees in Education) and Alexander Lee McMillen (Public Administration).
Honors graduates: Hannah Noel Ackleson (Cum Laude; Biology), Kimberly Rose Bianco (Magna Cum Laude; Psychology), Peggy Rameson Brozi (Magna Cum Laude, Honors Scholar, Distinction in International Affairs; International Affairs) and Darby Lee Quave (Cum Laude, Psychology).
Undergraduates: John Robert Carr (Accounting), Thanh Yen Ly (Athletic Training), Mary Magdalene Goldsmith (Communication Studies), Catherine Janette Pumphrey (Communication Studies), Johnathon Warren Hoyns (Computer Information Systems), Kateland Taylor Rojanavongse (Computer Information Systems), Sam Alexander Kiwus (Computer Science), Jeffrey Louis Antetomaso (Computer Science), Christopher Dustin Snow (Finance), Joseph Phillip Sardegna (Health Sciences), Erik Richard Vasquez (Integrated Science & Technology), John Agustin O’Neill (Intelligence Analysis), Caitlin Michelle Boerner (Interdisciplinary Liberal Studies) Molly Kate McGhee (Interdisciplinary Liberal Studies), Tristin Tri Tran (International Affairs), Ni Khanh Nguyen (International Business), Alexa Marie Saffelle (Justice Studies), Charles Francis Phillips (Media Arts and Design) and Nathan Ferrara Sese (Social Work).