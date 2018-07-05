FCPS Plans Changes to Recess Under New Law

As a result of a new Virginia law that went into effect July 1, Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) is providing new guidelines for elementary physical education and recess to accommodate at least 30 minutes of recess per day for elementary school students, beginning with the 2018-19 school year.

The new law, passed by the General Assembly in March and signed by Governor Ralph Northam in April, enables school districts to expand available time for unstructured recreation in elementary schools “intended to develop teamwork, social skills, and overall physical fitness in any calculation of total instructional time or teaching hours.”

