Local Café To Host World Cup Watch Party

The Babylon Futbol Café will be hosting a World Cup watch party fundraiser this Saturday. Interested residents are encouraged to come watch the Russia v. Croatia quarter final game on the big screens.

A portion of the proceeds will go to a need-based scholarship fund for Premier AC Girls U13 soccer team. The $20 ticket includes entrance to the event, an entrée and soda and a raffle entry. Babylon Futbol Café (3501 S. Jefferson St.) For more information, call 703-820-3900 or visit babylonfc.com.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments