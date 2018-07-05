You are here: Home » Around F.C. » Local Café To Host World Cup Watch Party

Local Café To Host World Cup Watch Party

July 5, 2018 4:45 PM0 comments
By FCNP.com

The Babylon Futbol Café will be hosting a World Cup watch party fundraiser this Saturday. Interested residents are encouraged to come watch the Russia v. Croatia quarter final game on the big screens.

A portion of the proceeds will go to a need-based scholarship fund for Premier AC Girls U13 soccer team. The $20 ticket includes entrance to the event, an entrée and soda and a raffle entry. Babylon Futbol Café (3501 S. Jefferson St.) For more information, call 703-820-3900 or visit babylonfc.com.

Comments

comments

Facebook Iconfacebook like buttonTwitter Icontwitter follow buttonGoogle+Google+