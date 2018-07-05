Residents Can Have School Supplies Shipped To School

Plan now so to save time shopping for school supplies. Instead have them shipped directly to respective Falls Church City Public Schools before the first day. Every kit includes all the exact supplies requested by the teacher. Orders are due by July 17.

If any residents want to contribute supplies to a fellow classmate, there are two ways to help: choose to contribute $5, $10, $25, $50 toward school supply kits on the Sprout website, or purchase an entire kit for a fellow student. Residents can place their order today by using code: FCCPS001.

