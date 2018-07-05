Summer Cabaret Series Kicks Off Friday

Creative Cauldron’s (410 S. Maple Ave., Retail 116, Falls Church) annual award winning Summer Cabaret and Concert Series kicks off this Friday and Saturday with the talented men of “Two for a Song” in another soon to sell out concert at the Cauldron. Later, guests can enjoy a night of talented teens from the award winning Music Therapy Center in “Coming of Age” and fan favorites Shenandoah Run. And throughout the summer, do not miss the opportunity to see and hear the Washington, D.C. area’s talented musical theater professionals in their own cabarets, including Susan Derry, Kathy Halenda, Jade Jones, Ines Nassara, Katie McManus, Catherine Purcell, Jim Van Slyke, Stephen Gregory Smith and Will Stevenson.

Sponsored by Sislers Stone. Ticket prices are as follows: ​General admission – $22; Seniors and Military – $20 and Students – $18.

For more information, call 703-436-9948 or visit creativecauldron.org

