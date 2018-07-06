Founder’s Row Public Hearing Set July 16

A public hearing as part of the F.C. Planning Commission’s regular meeting on July 16 will mark the next step in Mill Creek’s effort to win approvals allowing the 4.3 acre Founder’s Row project to move ahead, it was announced at the Planners’ meeting Monday. After the Planners vote their recommendation, the project will come back to the F.C. City Council at a work session on Aug. 6 and a hearing and vote by the Council on Aug. 13.

Mill Creek’s Joe Muffler, vice president for Mid-Atlantic Development, held forth in a public forum hosted by Mill Creek on the project last week at the Community Center. The meeting was better attended than many expected, with most questions seeking information, rather than expressing a point of view.

Project representatives also appeared before the F.C. Economic Development Authority last week. Among the project’s new elements are an updated City fiscal analysis showing the annual net impact of the project to the City will be between $1.7 and $2 million annually, up from an earlier projection of $1.2 to $2 million and the value of voluntary concessions has grown from $2.297 million to $2.335 million. Twenty-three affordable dwelling units will be offered for the life of the project, rather than for a more restricted time.

