Crime Report: Assaults at Eden Center, Giant & Kids Throwing Rocks from Pearson Square Roof

Three people were assaulted while trying to break up a fight at Eden Center in the early morning of July 4, according to the latest City of Falls Church crime report released today. In another crime, a 39-year-old McLean woman was arrested for assault at Giant last Wednesday, some kids damaged a window screen while throwing rocks from the roof of Pearson Square and there were another three hit and runs.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: July 2 – 8, 2018

Hit and Run, 6763-R1 Wilson Blvd (Planet Fitness), between 1 and 7 PM, July 1, a parked vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene.

Larceny from Building, 500 N Washington St, between June 26 and July 3, unknown suspect(s) removed an electrical Power Logger computer device from an electrical box.

Drug/Narcotic Violation, 400 E Broad St (Frady Park), July 3, 11:29 PM, a male, 18, of Washington, DC, was issued a summons for Possession of Marijuana.

Assault, 6757 Wilson Blvd (Eden Center), July 4, 12:24 AM, three persons attempted to break up a fight and were assaulted. Suspects described as two Asian males. One male was wearing a white shirt, short length hair, and sleeve tattoos on both arms. The other suspect was wearing a Hawaiian shirt and had medium length hair. Investigation continues.

Assault, 1230 W Broad St (Giant Parking lot), July 4, 5:20 PM, officers responded to a report of an assault just occurred. A female, 39, of McLean, VA, was arrested for Assault.

Drug Violation, 1000 blk N Sycamore St, July 5, 7:22 PM, a male, 19, of Falls Church, was issued a summons for Possession of Marijuana.

Hit and Run, 6607 Wilson Blvd (BJ’s Wholesale), July 4, between 9:30 and 10:30 AM, a vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene.

Hit and Run, S West St/W Broad St, July 7, 5:40 PM, a vehicle was rear-ended by a blue Ford Taurus, whose driver refused to exchange information. Investigation continues.

Drug/Narcotic Violation, 100 blk Tinners Hill St, July 7, 10:39 PM, a male, 22, of Vienna, VA, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana and Felony Possession of Cocaine.

Destruction of Property, 455 S Maple Ave (Lincoln at Tinner Hill), July 8, 4:04 PM, juveniles throwing rocks from the rooftop of Pearson Square damaged a window screen.

OTHER

A male, 25, of Alexandria, VA, was extradited from South Carolina and arrested July 3, 7:18 PM, for Felony Breaking and Entering and Felony Theft of Motor Vehicle related to an incident at Koon’s Ford November 22, 2017.

A female, 23, of Alexandria, VA, was arrested by Fairfax Police, July 3, 3:08 PM, on a Capias for Failure to Appear in Falls Church District Court. Underlying charge was Driving While Suspended.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments