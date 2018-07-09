Kaine, Warner Respond to Nomination Of Judge Kavanaugh to U.S. Supreme Court

Virginia U.S. Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner released statements on President Trump’s nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to serve on the Supreme Court tonight.

Kaine said in his statement, “A Supreme Court nomination is the most consequential appointment that the Senate ever considers. As I have with nominees in the past, I will carefully review Judge Kavanaugh’s character, legal decisions, and writing to determine whether he should be confirmed to this crucial position. There are critical issues at stake, and four in particular I’ll be focusing on: Would Judge Kavanaugh respect rulings upholding the Affordable Care Act, which guarantees protections for Americans with preexisting conditions? As a longtime civil rights lawyer, I’m focused on whether Judge Kavanaugh would safeguard the civil rights of all Americans regardless of race, gender, religion, national origin, disability, or sexual orientation and ensure that all are protected from discrimination. Would Judge Kavanaugh protect women’s freedom to make their own reproductive health care decisions? And would Judge Kavanaugh be independent and willing to exercise appropriate checks against the Presidency, especially given this President’s alarming claims that he has the power to fire Special Counsel Mueller or pardon himself?

Warner released the following statement: “There is much at stake with President Trump’s nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to fill the vacancy created by Justice Kennedy’s retirement. The next Supreme Court justice will determine whether women will maintain their constitutional right to reproductive health care; whether we will continue to protect people with pre-existing conditions from discrimination; whether we are a country that lives by our values when it comes to voting rights, women’s rights, workers’ rights, and the rights of LGBT Americans. The stakes are made that much higher by an Administration that routinely violates longstanding norms and pushes ethical boundaries past the breaking point. We need a Supreme Court that can act as a check on the executive branch now more than ever. Time and time again, President Trump has said that he will only nominate candidates who will vote to undermine those rights and who will work to overturn Roe v. Wade. That simple fact, and that this nominee comes from a list put together by ultra-conservative groups who do not support these core values, give me grave concerns that Judge Kavanaugh is not the right pick to serve on our nation’s highest court.”

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments