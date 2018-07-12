City of F.C. Concert Band to Hold Free Show in Springfield

The City of Falls Church Concert Band will be giving a free outdoor concert at the amphitheater in Lee District Park (6601 Telegraph Rd., Franconia) on Wednesday, July 18 from 7:30 – 8:30 p.m. This performance is part of the Fairfax County Summer Entertainment Series. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and to call 703-324-7469 after 6:30 p.m. for any last-minute weather cancellations. For more information about the City’s concert band, direct questions to Laura Berol at 571-488-0107.

