F.C. Affordable Housing Survey Underway

The Housing and Human Services Department of the City of Falls Church wants to know the public’s thoughts about affordable housing needs in the City. The results will be incorporated into the City’s Comprehensive Plan and the new Affordable Living Policy. Any adult is welcome to take the survey which can be found on the City’s website. According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, housing is considered to be affordable when households pay no more than 30 percent of their gross monthly income for their rent or mortgage, including utilities.

Questions asked on the survey include: What percentage of your gross monthly income do you pay to your rent or mortgage? Do you think the City of Falls Church is affordable to live in? What can the City of Falls Church do better to serve its residents and employees in terms of housing? The survey will close at 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 31.

