F.C.’s Alexis Morse Sets a Wedding Date

ANNOUNCING THEIR UPCOMING WEDDING is Falls Church resident Alexis Morse and her fiancé, Christopher Cervenka. Morse is a 2011 graduate of George Mason High School and 2015 graduate of James Madison University, where she received a degree in Psychology. Morse is employed as a psychologist for Rockbridge County Public Schools. Cervenka is a 2010 graduate of Urbana High School and a 2014 graduate of the University of Maryland with a degree in Economics. Chris is an SEO Content Manager with OGC Inc./CJ Pony Parts in Charlottesville. The wedding date is set for Oct. 13 in Deltaville, Virginia.

