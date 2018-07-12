Fall Semester Registration at NOVA Open Now

Fall Semester 2018 classes at Northern Virginia Community College begin on Aug. 22 with the start of the 16-week and first 8-week sessions. The 14-week session starts on Sept. 5, the 12-week session starts on Sept. 19, the 10-week session starts on Oct. 3, and the second 8-week session starts on Oct. 17.

Register for the Fall Semester at nvcc.edu/admissions/register.html

NOVA is an open enrollment institution, so everyone who applies is accepted. Interested students can search the course catalog at nvcc.edu/catalog/index.html and browse the Fall Semester course schedule at nvcc.edu/schedule/crs2184/index.html.

Classes are conveniently offered at the Annandale Campus (8333 Little River Turnpike, Annandale) and five other campuses throughout Northern Virginia. Non-credit Workforce Development courses for working adults are offered at the Annandale Campus and other locations as well. Information about these courses is found at nvcc.edu/workforce/index.html.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments