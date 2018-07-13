Cabaret Series Continues at Creative Cauldron

Creative Cauldron’s (410 S. Maple Ave., Falls Church) Summer Cabaret and Concert Series continues this weekend with Cauldron newcomer Katherine Riddle and fan favorite Susan Derry. On Friday, July 13 at 8 p.m. Riddle celebrates the leading ladies of musical theater in “More Than Just a Pretty Face – a tribute to the hardworking ingenue.” On Saturday, July 14 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, July 15 at 7 p.m. the critically acclaimed soprano Derry performs “Days and Dazed,” a feisty evening of theatre standards, unexpected gems and the occasional pop song.

Tickets available online or at the box office. General admission tickets are $22, while seniors/military are $20 and students are $18. Tables for two and four guests are $55 and $110, respectively. For more information, call 703-436-9948 or visit creativecauldron.org.

