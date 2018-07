Area choristers are invited to join members of Choralis on Tuesday, July 17 for a sing-through the Faure Requiem and the Rutter Requiem, led by Artistic Director Gretchen Kuhrmann.

There will be keyboard accompaniment. The Sing begins at 7 p.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church (3022 Woodlawn Ave., Falls Church). Admission is $15 and score rental is available for $5.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments