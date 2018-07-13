Fairfax Co. Volunteer Opportunities in Local Areas

Fairfax County’s Department of Family Services has a bevy of volunteer and job opportunities that are located within the Annandale, Falls Church and McLean areas and may be of interest to local residents.

To find out more and register for the volunteer opportunities listed below, call 703-324-5406, TTY 711 or go to fairfaxcounty.gov/OlderAdults and click on Volunteer Solutions.

Grocery shoppers are needed twice a month to help older adults in Falls Church, Annandale and McLean.

Mealtime Companions are needed in Falls Church to assist with heating food and providing mealtime companionship. Guidance on working with older adults with cognitive decline offered.

Meals on Wheels Drivers are needed in McLean area.

Falls Church Meals on Wheels Driver Coordinators — Needed to schedule drivers and manage the monthly meal delivery calendar.

The Wakefield Senior Center is looking for Front Desk Assistants to greet and check in participants.

The Lewinsville Adult Day Health Care Center is looking for musicians, bingo helpers and a Kikuyu-speaking social visitor (flexible schedule).

The Bailey’s Senior Center in Falls Church is looking for Front Desk Assistance and a Jewelry-Making Instructor to teach a class once a week.

The James Lee Senior Center is looking for a piano teacher and one or two line dance instructors to teach a class open to all levels.

The Pimmit Hills Senior Center is looking for musicians (flexible times/days), general administrative volunteers and a ceramics assistant.

Vietnamese Meals on Wheels urgently needs drivers in Falls Church-Annandale to deliver midday meals. Non-Vietnamese-speaking volunteers are welcome.

The Lewinsville Senior Center needs Instructors for the following classes: Spanish, Italian, ballroom dance and basic guitar. For all volunteer positions, apply online at volunteer.fairfaxcounty.gov/custom/1380.

