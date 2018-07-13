Kaine Addresses N. Va. Dem Business Leaders at Tysons Corner Event
This morning, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine hailed the recent CNBC survey ranking Virginia the 4th best state in the Union for doing business at a meeting of the Northern Virginia Democratic Business Council in Tysons Corner. Kaine said, “Supporting businesses and growing the economy are Democratic principles because we believe in creating a strong workforce and expanding economic opportunity to all. That means better skills, better jobs, and better wages. When workers succeed, companies succeed – and businesses in Virginia have grown because they know we have the best workforce in America.”