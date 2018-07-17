Crime Report: Assault at Falls Church Restaurant

A 21-year-old Falls Church man was arrested for assault and batter at Lesly Restaurant Bar and Grill on Sunday, according to the latest City of Falls Church crime report released today.

In other crime, a 29-year-old Alexandria man was cited for littering on S. Washington St., a 22-year old Annandale man was nabbed for marijuana possession and there were three more hit and runs, including one where a moving van struck a light pole on W. Westmoreland Rd.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: July 9 – 15, 2018

Smoking Violations, 6757 Wilson Blvd, #15 (H2O Café), July 9, 11:38 PM, a male, 44, of Springfield, VA, was issued a summons for Smoking in a Restaurant.

Smoking Violations, 6757 Wilson Blvd, #16 (Le Mirage), July 9, 11:37 PM, a male, 47, of Springfield, VA, was issued a summons for Smoking in a Restaurant.

Hit and Run, 624 S Washington Street (One Stop Auto Shop), July 10, 3:50 PM, a dark green Ford SUV driven by a Middle Eastern, middle aged male, with a medium beard and eye glasses, backed out of a garage, struck another vehicle and left the scene.

Hit and Run, 455 S Maple Ave (Lincoln at Tinner Hill parking lot), July 11, between 9 and 10:25 AM, a vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene.

Hit and Run, 100 blk W Westmoreland Rd, July 12, 12:11 PM, a large, white moving van struck a City light pole. Witness provided details. Investigation continues.

Drug/Narcotic Violation, 1300 blk S Washington St, July 12, 11:24 PM, a male, 22, of Annandale, VA, was issued a summons for Possession of Marijuana, subsequent offense.

Smoking Violations, 6757 Wilson Blvd, #24 (Le Billiard), July 13, 2:39 PM, a male, 54, of Ashburn, VA, was issued a summons for Smoking in a Restaurant.

Smoking Violations, 6779 Wilson Blvd, (Khong Phai Loi Di Ra Vao Vui G Restaurant), July 13, 2:49 PM, a male, 65, of Falls Church, VA, was issued a summons for Smoking in a Restaurant.

Assault and Batter, 306 Hillwood Ave (Lesly Restaurant Bar and Grill), July 15, 2 AM, officers responded for a report of an assault which had just occurred. A male, 21, of Alexandria, VA, was arrested for Assault and Batter.

Littering, 300 blk S Washington St, July 15, 9:41 AM, a male, 29, of Alexandria, VA, was issued a summons for Littering.

Driving Under the Influence, Hillwood Ave/S Washington St, July 15, 10:18 PM, a male, 30, of Falls Church, VA, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.

OTHER

July 12, 12:23 AM, 100 blk S Lee St, a male, 43, of no fixed address, was arrested on outstanding City warrants for Assault and Battery and Disorderly Conduct.

