F.C. School Board to Vote on Selection of Gilbane Team Tonight

The Falls Church School Board will vote tonight on the selection of Gilbane Construction, with Stantec and Quinn Evans Architects, as contractors and architects for the new George Mason High School, it was announced this morning. The selection culminates a process that began in January to solicit the optimum team for the $120 million project.

“The design put forth by the Gilbane team is nothing short of brilliant,” said F.C. School Superintendent Peter Noonan. “It is everything the community has asked for and more. I’m very excited as we now move into the home stretch with engagement between the architects and the community beginning in earnest.”

During this evening’s School Board meeting, the Gilbane team is scheduled to present an overview of their design. The session will be streamed live at www.fccps.org/live beginnin g at 7 p.m. Also, much of the project plan is available on the Campus Project website: www.fccps.org/ campusproject.

The winning design is Net-Zero Ready and LEED Gold Certified, according to Noonan. Gilbane’s proposal also expresses the potential of the construction being completed sometime around December 2020 and January 2021, six months earlier than planned.

Before the presentation tonight, the School Board is expected to vote on authorizing the superintendent to enter into a contract with the Gilbane group, which the City Council will subsequently consider at its meeting on July 23. A summary of the $108 million contract is available on the Campus Project website in the Document Repository. The full document is also available for public inspection on the Campus Project website, BoardDocs, and during regular business hours at the FCCPS Central Office, 800 West Broad Street, Suite 203, Falls Church, VA.

Following the School Board and City Council approval, a series of public meetings and forums are scheduled before the finalization of the design in late October.

