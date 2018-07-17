Missing Endangered Teen Last Seen in Falls Church Monday

An endangered teenager who was last seen yesterday morning is missing, Fairfax County Police report.

Police say 17-year-old Sandra Lopez was last seen in Falls Church on Monday, July 16 and is considered endangered due to mental and/or physical health issues. Lopez is described as 5’5″, 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes though she may have colored her hair orange.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sandra Lopez is asked to call 703-691-2131.

