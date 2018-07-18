None Dare Call It Treason?

It was Mark Twain who said, “Humor is tragedy plus time.”

The current Trump fiasco is teetering on the edge of a massive farce, even as serious as so much of what’s happening is.

If there will be time to right this ship of state away from the horrors of Trump, the creative satires and spoof of “Saturday Night Live” will be eclipsed by some of the most outrageous comedy renderings in history. Hopefully, history will provide us with a genius humorist, a modern raunchy Rabelais, to do justice to what we’ve experienced even in just the last week.

Yes, Mr. President, you are a global laughing stock, a pathetic, dissembling buffoon, a clown who doesn’t even know how to write notes to himself except in big childish letters with a Sharpie. You needed them to remind yourself in a statement Monday that “there was no collusion” in the Russian interference in U.S. elections. And, “no” means “no.”

Yes, Mr. President, your lying, your racism, your corruption and abuse of women suggests you have no scruples, none. So your clownishness is more like Pennywise, Stephen King’s horror clown. But a clown nonetheless, a stupid idiot on the receiving end of finger pointing and uncontrollable guffaws from people of all ages, sizes and shapes from all over the globe.

The only people who can come close to matching the clown show in the White House are all the Republicans and pliant tools in the media who’ve been kowtowing to all this.

Of course, none of this is a joke to all those children of immigrants, their families, and the countless others who’ve been so seriously damaged by this administration and its Republican puppets.

With deference to Ted Lieu, who said this weekend that he learned a new word, “Quisling,” Trump is a traitorous Quisling, exactly in the manner of the Norwegian minister Vidkun Quisling, helping Hitler suppress the ongoing Norwegian resistance during the Nazi occupation in World War II. Quisling met his fate in front of a firing squad in 1945, and for decades after the war his name was synonymous with being a, well, Benedict Arnold.

It will take a genius humorist to do justice to the image and body language associated with the joint press conference by Trump and Putin together following their two-hour private meeting in Helsinki Monday.

Did you see the leash Putin was holding that was fitted tightly around Trump’s puffy neck? It was there, I promise! Putin looked like the proverbial “cat that ate the canary,” displaying a smug self-satisfied demeanor. Trump was the canary. He’d clearly been eaten during that private meeting and temporarily regurgitated for purposes of the press conference. Did anyone see any strands of orange hair in Putin’s teeth? They were there, I promise.

Putin had the gall to state honestly that he favored the election of Trump in 2016, and refused to deny that he has compromising information (blackmail material) on Trump. He then burped up an orange hair.

Putin’s revelations included making public one of his a major bugaboos, former U.S. businessman (now a British citizen) Bill Browder. Browder is a really big deal for Putin because he uncovered a huge money laundering scheme in Russia with Putin at its center. It led to the torture and assassination of Browder’s lawyer, Sergei Magnitsky, after whom the Magnitsky Act imposing major financial sanctions against Russia was named in 2012.

The law applies sanctions to human rights violations, and many nations have been following the U.S. lead.

Putin’s mention of Browder helps reveal the purpose of the 2016 Trump Tower meeting, when Russian adoption policy was the ostensible purpose. The Russians retaliated to the Magnitsky Act by banning adoption of Russian orphans to U.S. citizens.

Now, the report comes that in their private meeting Trump agreed to hand over Browder’s ally, former U.S. Ambassador Michael McFaul to Putin in exchange for Russians indicted by the U.S. Unbelievable!

Then, Putin’s Red Sparrow sex agent, Maria Butina, is busted in the U.S. for spying and insinuating herself in the NRA and other right wing groups with offers of sex and more. Can it get any crazier?

Nicholas Benton may be emailed at nfbenton@fcnp.com.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments