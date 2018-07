LOCAL AUTHOR Don Hakenson presented Civil War stories from Fairfax County at the Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library last Saturday. Among the battles and troops Hakenson described were Colonel John Mosby’s fight at Dranesville and “Pony” Ormsby, a Mosby member who originally was a Union fighter and then, deserter, later captured by his former Northern unit and executed in Vienna.

