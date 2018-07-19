More Events at One More Page Books

On Wednesday, July 25 at 6:30 p.m. One More Page Books (2200 N. Westmoreland St., Arlington) will host a wine tasting and a reading of “Hope Never Dies: An Obama/Biden Mystery” by Andrew Shaffer.

This mystery thriller reunites Vice President Joe Biden and President Barack Obama for a political mashup full of suspense, intrigue and laugh out loud bromance.

Vice President Joe Biden is fresh out of the Obama White House and feeling adrift when his favorite railroad conductor dies in a suspicious accident, leaving behind an ailing wife and a trail of clues. To unravel the mystery, “Amtrak Joe” re-teams with the only man he’s ever fully trusted — the 44th president of the United States.

For more information, visit onemorepagebooks.com or call 703-300-9746.

